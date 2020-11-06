Coneme
COVID-19 Ultima Hora

949,197 casos confirmados COVID19 en México

by Redaccion0266

Se han registrado 1,152,767 negativos, 93,772 defunciones confirmadas y 701,837 personas recuperadas.

A nivel nacional, 67% de camas de hospitalización general están disponibles y 33% ocupadas. En camas con ventiladores, 74% están disponibles y 26% ocupadas.

CASOS: 949,197
HOY: 5,567
MUERTES: 93,772
HOY: 544

TOP CONTAGIOS TOTAL
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 9,919,522
2 INDIA 8,411,034
3 BRASIL 5,614,258

TOP CONTAGIOS HOY
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 118,204
2 FRANCIA 58,046
3 INDIA 47,622

TOP MUERTES TOTAL
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 240,953
2 BRASIL 161,779
3 INDIA 125,029

TOP MUERTES HOY
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 1,125
2 INDIA 675
3 BRASIL 609

