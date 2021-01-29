En las últimas 24 horas, México sumó 18 mil 670 casos nuevos y mil 506 muertes por COVID19, para un total de 155 mil 145 fallecidos, informó la Secretaría de Salud

Al 28 de enero de 2021 hay 1,376,073 personas recuperadas de COVID19. Hay 1,825,519 casos confirmados y 2,336,673 negativos. Se han registrado 155,145 defunciones confirmadas.
A nivel nacional, 41% de camas de hospitalización general están disponibles y 59% ocupadas. En camas con ventiladores, 47% están disponibles y 53% ocupadas.
TOP CONTAGIOS TOTAL
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 26,337,963
2 INDIA 10,720,971
3 BRASIL 9,060,786
TOP CONTAGIOS HOY
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 161,930
2 BRASIL 60,301
3 ESPAÑA 34,899
TOP MUERTES TOTAL
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 443,769
2 BRASIL 221,676
3 MÉXICO 155,145
TOP MUERTES HOY
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 3,908
2 MÉXICO 1,506
3 BRASIL 1,439