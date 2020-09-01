México suma 64 mil 414 fallecidos; hay 599 mil 560 casos acumulados por COVID-19

Hay 599,560 casos confirmados y 77,730 sospechosos de COVID19. Se han registrado 668,193 negativos, 64,414 defunciones confirmadas y 416,738 personas recuperadas.
A nivel nacional, 65% de camas de hospitalización general están disponibles y 35% ocupadas. En camas con ventiladores, 70% están disponibles y 30% ocupadas.
Son datos de la semana epidemiológica 34 y actualmente estamos en la semana epidemiológica 36
Confirmados 599,560
Defunciones 64,414
Defunciones estimadas 66,120
Casos Activos estimados 38,923
Sospechosos 77,730
Negativos 668,193
Información dada a conocer ayer
30/08/2020
Confirmados 595,841
Defunciones 64,158
Defunciones estimadas 65,844
Casos Activos estimados 41,959
Sospechosos 81,151
Negativos 663,474
Diferencias
Confirmados 3,719
Defunciones 256
Defunciones estimadas 276
Casos Activos estimados LA SSA NO ESTIMÓ CASOS ACTIVOS DE AYER A HOY. HUBO UNA DISMINUCIÓN DE 3,036
Sospechosos LA SSA NO DETECTÓ CASOS SOSPECHOSOS DE AYER A HOY. HUBO UNA DISMINUCIÓN DE 3,421
Negativos 4,719
TOP CONTAGIOS TOTAL
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 6,210,796
2 BRASIL 3,910,901
3 INDIA 3,687,939
TOP CONTAGIOS HOY
1 INDIA 68,770
2 BRASIL 48,590
3 ESTADOS UNIDOS 37,560
TOP MUERTES TOTAL
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 187,713
2 BRASIL 121,515
3 INDIA 65,435
TOP MUERTES HOY
1 INDIA 818
3 BRASIL 619
2 ESTADOS UNIDOS 489