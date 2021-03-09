Coneme
Son datos de la semana epidemiológica 8 de 2021 y actualmente estamos en la semana epidemiológica 10 del 2021

Redaccion0183

Confirmados 2,130,477
Defunciones 190,923
Defunciones totales (incluye sospechosas) 211,384
Casos Activos estimados 43,511
Sospechosos totales 438,181
Negativos 3,058,081

Información dada a conocer ayer
07/03/2021
Confirmados 2,128,600
Defunciones 190,604
Defunciones totales (incluye sospechosas) 211,022
Casos Activos estimados 48,386
Sospechosos totales 438,973
Negativos 3,052,083

Diferencias
Confirmados 1,877
Defunciones 319
Defunciones totales (incluidas sospechosas) 362
Casos Activos estimados LA SSA NO DETECTÓ EN 24 HORAS CASOS ACTIVOS ESTIMADOS PERO SÍ INFORMÓ DE UNA DISMINUCIÓN DE 4,875 CASOS
Sospechosos totales LA SSA NO DETECTÓ CASOS SOSPECHOSOS EN 24 HORAS, PERO SÍ INFORMÓ DE UNA DISMINUCIÓN DE 792 CASOS
Negativos 5,998

TOP CONTAGIOS TOTAL
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 29,744,652
2 INDIA 11,244,624
3 BRASIL 11,055,480

TOP CONTAGIOS HOY
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 45,116
2 BRASIL 36,136
3 INDIA 15,353

TOP MUERTES TOTAL
1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 538,628
2 BRASIL 266,614
3 MÉXICO 190,923

TOP MUERTES HOY
1 BRASIL 1,114
2 ESTADOS UNIDOS 788
3 RUSIA 379

